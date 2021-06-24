Overview

Dr. Shankar Santhanam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges University School Of Medicine|ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Santhanam works at RWJBH Medical Associates - Robbinsville in Robbinsville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.