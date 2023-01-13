Overview of Dr. Shankar Sundaram, MD

Dr. Shankar Sundaram, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Sundaram works at Dayton Neurological Associates in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.