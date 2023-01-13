See All Vascular Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Shankar Sundaram, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Dayton, OH
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shankar Sundaram, MD

Dr. Shankar Sundaram, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Pikeville Medical Center.

Dr. Sundaram works at Dayton Neurological Associates in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sundaram's Office Locations

    Vascular Center of the Midwest
    8805 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 795-1090
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Camden Clark Medical Center
  • Hocking Valley Community Hospital
  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Pikeville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jan 13, 2023
    I saw Dr. Sundarram with a myriad of concerns and I addressed them forcefully. He made me feel comfortable, calmly answered all my questions and assuaged my fears. He and Julie, his assistants have made it easier to communicate. I really appreciate the time they spent with me.
    Virginia Caudill — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Shankar Sundaram, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730138892
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shankar Sundaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sundaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sundaram works at Dayton Neurological Associates in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sundaram’s profile.

    Dr. Sundaram has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

