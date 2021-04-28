Overview

Dr. Shankar Thiruppathi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Thiruppathi works at Gastrointestinal Diseases, Inc. in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.