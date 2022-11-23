Dr. Shankeertha Quinn, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shankeertha Quinn, DMD
Dr. Shankeertha Quinn, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Quinn works at
Tamaya Dental Care12667 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 590-8251Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Quinn was amazing! She helped me feel safe and secure and very well educated on all my options. I never once felt pressured into any decisions, and when I was in pain due to an inflamed nerve, both her and her assistant did a wonderful job at keeping me calm and walking me through every process!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1275985368
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Quinn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.