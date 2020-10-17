Overview

Dr. Shanker Chandiramani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Chandiramani works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.