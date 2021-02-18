See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Shanker Dixit, MD

Neurology
3.1 (115)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shanker Dixit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AIIMS-All India Inst Med Sci|Kasturba|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Dixit works at Neurology Center Of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shanker Dixit MD PC
    2480 Professional Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 405-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache
Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
Tension Headache
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
ADHD and-or ADD
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Bell's Palsy
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chiari's Deformity
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Leukodystrophy
Loss of Taste
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuropathy
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (50)
    About Dr. Shanker Dixit, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477558674
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of WI Hosp and Clin|University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • AIIMS-All India Inst Med Sci|Kasturba|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shanker Dixit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dixit works at Neurology Center Of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Dixit’s profile.

    Dr. Dixit has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dixit speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

