Dr. Shanker Dixit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shanker Dixit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AIIMS-All India Inst Med Sci|Kasturba|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Dixit works at
Locations
Shanker Dixit MD PC2480 Professional Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 405-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
2 THUMBS UP!!! Dr. Dixit is a stand-up guy and an EXCELLENT physician. Great bedside manner. I've been to the office several times now, and each time has been a stellar experience. The staff is friendly. The doctor is always PROMPT (little to no waiting time), the office is clean, and the service overall is wonderful. Dr. Dixit is top notch - I HIGHLY RECOMMEND you make an appt. with him. He'll take good care of you. Truly! A+++++++
About Dr. Shanker Dixit, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1477558674
Education & Certifications
- University of WI Hosp and Clin|University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- AIIMS-All India Inst Med Sci|Kasturba|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
