Overview of Dr. Shann Lin, MD

Dr. Shann Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allenwood, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Lin works at Eye Center Of Central PA in Allenwood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.