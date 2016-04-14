Dr. Shanna Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanna Hall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.
Cartwheel Pediatrics9330 S University Blvd Ste 130, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Directions (303) 471-1200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hall is amazing & we highly recommend her to family & friends. Our first experience with Dr. Hall was 6 years ago while in town visiting family - my 4 myh old suddenly became very ill. I called Dr. Hall asking for help and if she could see us; she did and told me exactly what to look for & what warranted going to the ER (given it was a Fri). Everything happened like she said - she was supportive & I knew I could trust her. Now living in HR (3 yrs), choosing Dr. Hall as our ped was easy!!
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992879704
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.