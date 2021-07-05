Dr. Shanna Meads, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meads is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanna Meads, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shanna Meads, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Dr. Meads works at
Locations
-
1
Oliver Street 501(a) Inc1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 534-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler on Beckham1720 S Beckham Ave Ste 102, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 579-7208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meads?
where has Dr Meads move since she left Dermatology Parteners
About Dr. Shanna Meads, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1023054624
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Dermatology Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Ouachita Baptist University Arkadelphia
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meads accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meads works at
Dr. Meads has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meads on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
594 patients have reviewed Dr. Meads. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meads.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.