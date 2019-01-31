Overview

Dr. Shannah Steel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pleasant View, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Ashland City Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.



Dr. Steel works at Steel Family Medicine - Pleasant View in Pleasant View, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.