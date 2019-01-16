Dr. Shannan Bond is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Counselors
- OK
- Owasso
- Dr. Shannan Bond
Dr. Shannan Bond
Overview
Dr. Shannan Bond is a Counselor in Owasso, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Bond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Owasso Pediatrics/Adolscnt Mdcn12455 E 100th St N Ste 300, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 274-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Adolescent Counseling
- View other providers who treat Adolescent Depression
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Anxiety Attack
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Behavior Modification
- View other providers who treat Behavioral Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Counseling Services
- View other providers who treat Couples Therapy
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Grief
- View other providers who treat Grief Therapy
- View other providers who treat Group Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Individual Therapy
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Marital Counseling
- View other providers who treat Marital Therapy
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Counseling
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy Services
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Relationship Issues
- View other providers who treat Relaxation Therapy
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Separation Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stress
- View other providers who treat Stress Management
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- Medicaid
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bond?
We saw Dr. Bond for the first time recently. We took all 3 of our children at the same time and she handled it so efficiently, professionally and thoroughly. We could not have been more impressed! She is a wonderful doctor and has a fantastic staff. I would recommend her to anyone with children! So happy we found her!
About Dr. Shannan Bond
- Counseling
- English
- 1619059466
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bond accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bond works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.