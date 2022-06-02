Overview of Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD

Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD.



Dr. Merbs works at Um Eye Associates - Owings Mills in Owings Mills, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Dacryocystorhinostomy and Tear Duct Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.