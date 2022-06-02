See All Ophthalmologists in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD

Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. 

Dr. Merbs works at Um Eye Associates - Owings Mills in Owings Mills, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Dacryocystorhinostomy and Tear Duct Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD
Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD
4.9 (84)
View Profile
Dr. David Dao, MD
Dr. David Dao, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Elman, MD
Dr. Michael Elman, MD
5.0 (226)
View Profile

Dr. Merbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Um Eye Associates - Owings Mills
    20 Crossroads Dr Ste 113, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (667) 214-1111
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-1112
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Family Medicine Specialists
    419 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (667) 214-1111
  4. 4
    510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 509/509A, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (667) 214-2400
  5. 5
    University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
    827 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 225-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Maryland Medical Center
  • University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Tear Duct Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Tear Duct Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Merbs?

    Jun 02, 2022
    I’ve lived with ptosis in my right eyelid my entire life. Recently it got much worse to the point it was partially covering my pupil. Dr Merbs was recommended by my retina specialist. The surgery went very smoothly and I couldn’t be more satisfied with the results. Surgery was 2 weeks ago, stitches were removed yesterday and my eyes look similar now for the first time!! Thanks to Dr Merbs!!
    Terry — Jun 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Merbs to family and friends

    Dr. Merbs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Merbs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD.

    About Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750330502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merbs has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Dacryocystorhinostomy and Tear Duct Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Merbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shannath Merbs, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.