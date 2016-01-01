Dr. Shannon Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Austin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon Austin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
Southwest Children's Center5282 Medical Dr Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8687Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00amSunday8:00am - 9:00am
- Methodist Hospital
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1790965770
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
