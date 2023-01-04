Overview

Dr. Shannon Bales, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bales works at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.