Dr. Shannon Bales, MD
Dr. Shannon Bales, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center1100 Goethals Dr Fl 1, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3288
Kadlec Clinic Endocrinology780 Swift Blvd Ste 130, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3244
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Dr. Bales is an amazing doctor. She cares about her patients and won't give up until your better. Thank you Dr bales for all you do. Amanda Hagerty
About Dr. Shannon Bales, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407008113
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Bales has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
