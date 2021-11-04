Overview of Dr. Shannon Beal, MD

Dr. Shannon Beal, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Beal works at Carson Surgical Group in Carson City, NV with other offices in Minden, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.