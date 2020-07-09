Overview

Dr. Shannon Beardsley, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Beardsley works at MBB Radiology in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL, Jacksonville Beach, FL and Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.