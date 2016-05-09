Dr. Shannon Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Boyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Boyer, MD
Dr. Shannon Boyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Boyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boyer's Office Locations
-
1
Shannon L Boyer MD2702 Rew Cir, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 656-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyer?
Excellent caring doctor.
About Dr. Shannon Boyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1407963010
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Hosp
- 1974-1975
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.