Overview of Dr. Shannon Boyer, MD

Dr. Shannon Boyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Boyer works at SHANNON L BOYER MD in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.