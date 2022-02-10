Overview of Dr. Shannon Byrd, MD

Dr. Shannon Byrd, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Byrd works at Stat Care Pulmonary Consultants West in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Oak Ridge, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.