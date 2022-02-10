Dr. Shannon Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon Byrd, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.
Stat Care Pulmonary Consultants West10904 Kingston Pike Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 588-8831
- 2 1900 N Winston Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-8831
- 3 6473 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-8831
Statcare Pulmonary Consultants Oak Ridge988 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste L20, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 444-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff is friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265477400
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
