Dr. Shannon Cairns, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cairns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Cairns, DPM
Overview of Dr. Shannon Cairns, DPM
Dr. Shannon Cairns, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Watauga, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Cairns works at
Dr. Cairns' Office Locations
-
1
associates in foot surgery6900 Denton Hwy Ste 111, Watauga, TX 76148 Directions (817) 656-0303
-
2
Toe-Tal Foot & Ankle Care5700 North Park Dr, Watauga, TX 76148 Directions (817) 656-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Majoris Health Systems
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cairns?
Absolutely not..Bad service... never return calls. Not even when you supposed to have surgery and wait for months for them to call you. And you call them they tell you again to wait for their call..
About Dr. Shannon Cairns, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649537036
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Health System
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cairns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cairns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cairns works at
Dr. Cairns speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cairns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cairns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cairns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cairns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.