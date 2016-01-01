Overview of Dr. Shannon Cooke, MD

Dr. Shannon Cooke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Eastland Memorial Hospital and Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Cooke works at Baptist Health Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Pyogenic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.