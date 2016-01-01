Dr. Shannon Cooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Cooke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shannon Cooke, MD
Dr. Shannon Cooke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Eastland Memorial Hospital and Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Cooke's Office Locations
Abilene Bone & Joint Clinic1633 Cottonwood St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 672-4372
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shannon Cooke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811923063
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Sch Med Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Pyogenic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooke.
