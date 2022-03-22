Dr. Cothran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Cothran, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Cothran, MD
Dr. Shannon Cothran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Cothran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cothran's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Womens Care Division 3810521 Rosehaven St Ste LL100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 281-5000
-
2
Capital Womens Care 466564 Loisdale Ct Ste 100, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (703) 978-5440
-
3
Capital Womens Care3914 Centreville Rd Ste 220, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 796-3672
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cothran?
Dr. Cothran is very funny, friendly and professional. She spends time listening, something that is rare nowadays with Doctors. I have been a patient of hers for many years and have been very happy with her and her nurse.
About Dr. Shannon Cothran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477769677
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cothran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cothran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cothran works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cothran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cothran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cothran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cothran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.