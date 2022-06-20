Dr. Shannon Couvreur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couvreur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Couvreur, DO
Overview of Dr. Shannon Couvreur, DO
Dr. Shannon Couvreur, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
Dr. Couvreur's Office Locations
Tanner Healthcare for Women706 Dixie St Ste 200, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 214-2121Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Couvreur is always patient and kind. She is knowledgeable and considers all options for treatment.
About Dr. Shannon Couvreur, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932308707
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couvreur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couvreur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Couvreur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Couvreur works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Couvreur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couvreur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couvreur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.