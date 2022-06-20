Overview of Dr. Shannon Couvreur, DO

Dr. Shannon Couvreur, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. Couvreur works at Tanner Healthcare for Women in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.