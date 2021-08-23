Dr. Detty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Detty, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Detty, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO.
Locations
Dermatology Specialists Boulder2880 Folsom St Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 442-6647
Advanced Dermatology1390 S Potomac St Ste 124, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 368-8611
Jamison Strahan12645 E Euclid Dr, Centennial, CO 80111 Directions (303) 493-1910Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dermatology Specialists905 W 124th Ave Ste 170, Denver, CO 80234 Directions (303) 442-6647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is super nice and makes you feel comfortable. She always takes her time and asks if you have any questions.
About Dr. Shannon Detty, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1790149763
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Detty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
