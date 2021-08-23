See All Dermatologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Shannon Detty, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Shannon Detty, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. 

Dr. Detty works at Dermatology Specialists Boulder in Boulder, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO, Centennial, CO and Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists Boulder
    2880 Folsom St Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 442-6647
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology
    1390 S Potomac St Ste 124, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 368-8611
  3. 3
    Jamison Strahan
    12645 E Euclid Dr, Centennial, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 493-1910
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Dermatology Specialists
    905 W 124th Ave Ste 170, Denver, CO 80234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 442-6647

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Detty to family and friends

About Dr. Shannon Detty, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790149763
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Detty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Detty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Detty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detty.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

