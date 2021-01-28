Dr. Shannon Devore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Devore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shannon Devore, MD
Dr. Shannon Devore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Devore works at
Dr. Devore's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Program for Ivf-andrology660 1st Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-8990Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0049Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devore?
I went to Dr. Devore after being 32 and had 4 iuis and 1 ivf and nothing. Other doctors didn't understand why it wasn't working. Dr. Devore crossed every T and dotted every I. She gave me a plan that needed a little but more progesterone for amlittle longer to find that Perfect window of transfer, and voila! She did it! I'm so thankful.
About Dr. Shannon Devore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1295092070
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devore works at
Dr. Devore has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Devore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.