Dr. Easton-Carr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon Easton-Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon Easton-Carr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
- 1 1241 JOHNSON AVE, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 762-4739
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1508091711
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
