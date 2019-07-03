Dr. Shannon Ewing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Ewing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon Ewing, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Locations
Northshore Dermatology - Skokie9933 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A few years back I had a crazy rash on my back. 4 year's in college in Florida State. Dr. Shannon took care of me. I Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Shannon Ewing, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Evanston Hospital-Northwestern University
- Medical College of Wisconsin
