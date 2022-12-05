Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon Fitzpatrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Fitzpatrick, MD
Dr. Shannon Fitzpatrick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Dr. Fitzpatrick's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center4727 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 290-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rih Orthopedic Foundation Inc.2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 457-2168
-
3
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 290-4263
-
4
Oro Valley Hospital1551 E Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 290-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzpatrick?
Explained everything. Had Pisiformectomy on left hand.
About Dr. Shannon Fitzpatrick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1093126807
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.