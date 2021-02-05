Overview

Dr. Shannon Foster, MD is a Dermatologist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Western Montana Clinic in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.