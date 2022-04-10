See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Avon, OH
Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO

Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Avon, OH. They graduated from Ohio College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Gilham works at UH Elyria Women's Healthcare in Avon, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilham's Office Locations

    University Hospitals Avon
    1997 Healthway Dr, Avon, OH 44011
    Lake Health Physician Group Women's Health Specialists
    4176 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44094

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 10, 2022
    Dr Gilham is such a beautiful mother figure to me as a patient. She is easy to talk to and I look forward to every appt to address my gynecological needs. I would recommend her to ANY female friend, colleague, or family member.
    Chaz — Apr 10, 2022
    About Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1508074931
    St Vincent Mercy Medical Center
    Ohio College Of Osteopathic Med
    Case Western Reserve University
    Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilham has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

