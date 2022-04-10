Overview of Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO

Dr. Shannon Gilham, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Avon, OH. They graduated from Ohio College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Gilham works at UH Elyria Women's Healthcare in Avon, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.