Dr. Shannon Grimes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shannon Grimes, MD
Dr. Shannon Grimes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Grimes works at
Dr. Grimes' Office Locations
Main Line Healthcare OB/GYN100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 216, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 658-5266Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Was in search of a new ob-GYN when I found out I was pregnant after leaving one of 10+ years. She is awesome. Made me feel at ease throughout my entire pregnancy and postpartum. Extremely attentive and takes the time to listen to you without feeling rushed. Truly makes you feel like her only patient in the moment and always encourages questions/concerns. Very down to earth, one of my favorite doctors - so lucky to have found her. I recommend her to everyone I know!
About Dr. Shannon Grimes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
