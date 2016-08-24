See All Psychiatrists in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Shannon Gritzenbach, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Downers Grove, IL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Shannon Gritzenbach, MD

Dr. Shannon Gritzenbach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. 

Dr. Gritzenbach works at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gritzenbach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
    3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 484-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shannon Gritzenbach, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427180447
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gritzenbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gritzenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gritzenbach works at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gritzenbach’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gritzenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gritzenbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gritzenbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gritzenbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

