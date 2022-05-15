Overview

Dr. Shannon Hancock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Hancock works at Merchants Greene Family Medicine in Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.