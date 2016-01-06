Overview of Dr. Shannon Holt, MD

Dr. Shannon Holt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Holt works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

