Overview of Dr. Shannon Howe, MD

Dr. Shannon Howe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Howe works at Arthritis Associates in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.