Overview of Dr. Shannon Hudson, MD

Dr. Shannon Hudson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hudson works at NY Pelvic Pain/Min Invasiv Gyn in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.