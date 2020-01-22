Dr. Shannon Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Hunter, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Hunter, MD
Dr. Shannon Hunter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Hunter's Office Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville80 Doctors Dr Ste 2C, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Overall it was good. She took the necessary time, explained things well, and seemed genuinely interested in helping me. Even referred me to another ENT who does sinus balloon surgery. Wait time was reasonable. My only negative is that I'm not sure she diagnosed my restricted right nostril accurately. Will follow up on that with the balloon ENT. Office staff was not able to tell me if my insurance would cover the visit and tests; they should have. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Shannon Hunter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
