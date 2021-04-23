Dr. Shannon Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Johnson, MD
Dr. Shannon Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
- 1 3901 Airport Fwy Ste 109, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 283-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Warm, professional, knowledge of medicine available is excellent. She will listen to you and invite your thoughts. I have been going to her for years. Am I better? Yes!
About Dr. Shannon Johnson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326146960
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
