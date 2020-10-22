Overview of Dr. Shannon Kaneaster, MD

Dr. Shannon Kaneaster, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kaneaster works at Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.