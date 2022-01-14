Overview of Dr. Shannon Keating, DO

Dr. Shannon Keating, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Keating works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.