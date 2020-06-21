Overview of Dr. Shannon Kohake, MD

Dr. Shannon Kohake, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Kohake works at Meritas Health Neurology in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.