Dr. Shannon Kraft, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Kraft works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.