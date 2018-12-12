Dr. Shannon Lensing, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lensing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Lensing, DPM
Overview of Dr. Shannon Lensing, DPM
Dr. Shannon Lensing, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellevue, NE.
Dr. Lensing works at
Dr. Lensing's Office Locations
-
1
Nebraska Medicine - Bellevue2500 Bellevue Medical Center Dr, Bellevue, NE 68123 Directions (402) 763-3000
-
2
Foot and Ankle Specialists, P.C.2705 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123 Directions (402) 991-8999Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Foot and Ankle Specialists, P.C.1301 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 991-8999Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Foot and Ankle Specialists, P.C.18010 R Plz Ste 106, Omaha, NE 68135 Directions (402) 991-8999Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lensing?
Great doctor, but disappointing in promptness of prescription refills. In pain for day 2 after no refill called in to my pharmacy. I would recommend her otherwise. This has happened before.
About Dr. Shannon Lensing, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1487981320
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lensing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lensing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lensing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lensing works at
Dr. Lensing has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lensing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lensing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lensing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lensing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lensing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.