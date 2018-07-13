Dr. Shannon Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Malone, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Malone, MD
Dr. Shannon Malone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Malone works at
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
-
1
Goodlife Medical Center Pllc756 Ridge Lake Blvd Ste 228, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-6910
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malone?
Dr. Malone is truly one of a kind and goes above and beyond. She cares deeply for each one of her patients (and there are many) and is willing to spend as much time answering questions as they need. She’s a special, incredible human, and I say that with absolute honesty.
About Dr. Shannon Malone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1659586113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.