Dr. Shannon Marek, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Marek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston, Houston Tx and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Resolute Health Hospital.
Locations
TDDC San Marcos1305 Wonder World Dr Ste 200, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 754-8676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
TDDC New Braunfels2028 SUNDANCE PKWY, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 609-1933
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My required visit for every 5 years due to family history. Dr Marek and the staff are great and always make you comfortable.
About Dr. Shannon Marek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528282050
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston, Houston Tx
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marek has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marek speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Marek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.