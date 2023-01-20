Overview

Dr. Shannon Marek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston, Houston Tx and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Marek works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in San Marcos, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.