Dr. Shannon Mattern, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Mattern, MD
Dr. Shannon Mattern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in High Point, NC. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Dr. Mattern's Office Locations
High Point Office306 Westwood Ave Ste 501, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 885-0149
Saint Luke's East Hospital100 NE Saint Lukes Blvd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 251-5780
High Point Surgery Center600 N Lindsay St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 878-6068
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I normally see another doctor in the practice but had to see Dr. Mattern for a yeast infection. She was professional, caring, gave accurate diagnosis, and different treatment options. No complaints! Would see her again if my regular doctor isn’t available.
About Dr. Shannon Mattern, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattern speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattern.
