Dr. Shannon McAllister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shannon McAllister, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Locations
Associates In Dermatology3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-1749
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My waiting experience was 15 minutes in the waiting room and almost 15 minutes in the exam room. I think this is reasonable considering she spent all the time I needed, responding thoughtfully to my issues, old and new. She obviously keeps up with developments and suggests resources we haven't tried yet. I have every confidence in her ability and judgement. She even helped me with my dog!
About Dr. Shannon McAllister, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518971142
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University Tenn
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAllister accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAllister works at
Dr. McAllister has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAllister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
