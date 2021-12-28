Dr. Shannon McCabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon McCabe, MD
Dr. Shannon McCabe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from North East Ohio Medical University.
Dr. McCabe works at
Dr. McCabe's Office Locations
Mission Hills Eye Center1515 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Directions (925) 685-1130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely! Dr. McCabe was very knowledgeable, and immediately identified the problems I was having with my vision. She addressed them with care and understanding. I would definitely recommend her to my friends and family!
About Dr. Shannon McCabe, MD
- Ophthalmology
Experience: 7 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1407210362
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital - Summa Health System
- North East Ohio Medical University
- Kent State University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCabe works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.