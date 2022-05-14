Overview of Dr. Shannon McCallie, MD

Dr. Shannon McCallie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. McCallie works at Galen Mountain View Medicine in Ooltewah, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.