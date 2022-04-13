Overview of Dr. Shannon McCanna, MD

Dr. Shannon McCanna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with Indiana University School of Medicine



Dr. McCanna works at INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL GROUP in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.