Dr. Shannon McCanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon McCanna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with Indiana University School of Medicine
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine8333 Naab Rd Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 396-1300
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (carmel)13345 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 396-1300
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
My experience in the past with neck/back surgeons is their lack of acknowledgment as well as understanding of my muscular disorder . This was until I met Dr. McCanna this week. I found him to be very patient and understanding and acknowledged that my fibromyalgia was a big cause of my neck pain. We are going to try options other than surgery to see if we can get the nerve damage calmed down. He spent over 40 minutes discussing my results and options.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
