Dr. Shannon Mueller, DPM
Overview of Dr. Shannon Mueller, DPM
Dr. Shannon Mueller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller's Office Locations
-
1
Brazos Foot & Ankle Clinic1201 Medical Plaza Ct, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 578-8555Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Glen Rose Office408 Glenwood St, Glen Rose, TX 76043 Directions (254) 897-1472
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was having trouble walking as the bottom of my feet were in pain. Dr Mueller in a matter of minutes fixed both of my feet and I walked out of his office with two good feet for the first time in months. Great doctor and great bedside manner
About Dr. Shannon Mueller, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1528066255
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Foot Surgery
