Overview of Dr. Shannon Mueller, DPM

Dr. Shannon Mueller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Mueller works at Brazos Foot & Ankle Clinic in Granbury, TX with other offices in Glen Rose, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.